UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hurt in Alabama church shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama’s major cities has left two people now dead and one wounded, police said, adding a suspect was quickly taken into custody. UAB Hospital confirmed they are treating the other victim shot at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The shooting erupted inside Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing. He said multiple law enforcement officers rushed to the site after a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m.

He declined to release the identities of the victims or the suspect and did not give further details about what happened or the extent of the injuries to the wounded.

Numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene and emergency vehicles and firetrucks with lights flashing blocked the road to the site. Yellow police tape was quickly put up around the scene.