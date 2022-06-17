Auburn Teen Who Was Sentenced in Fatal Bramblett Crash Arrested on Child Porn Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The teenager who was sentenced for the fatal crash that killed “The Voice of the Auburn Tigers” Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula has now been arrested on child pornography charges, according to Auburn police.

Auburn Police say they arrested 19-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor on felony warrants charging him with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say they and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started an investigation on June 7. They say Taylor was arrested after the execution of a search warrant and collection of evidence.

Taylor was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $60,000 bond.

Last year, a judge sentenced Taylor for the 2019 crash that killed Auburn University sports announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.

The sentence was not released because Taylor had been granted youthful offender status. Taylor faced a maximum sentence of three years.

Taylor faced two counts of reckless manslaughter. He was 16 at the time of the crash.

As Alabama News Network has reported, court records show Taylor was speeding on the night of May 25, 2019, when he slammed into the back of the Brambletts’ SUV.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn.