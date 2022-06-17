Marion Rodeo Provides Economic Boost

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Cowboys — cowgirls — bull riders — and bronco busters from all over the country — are in Perry County this weekend for the annual Marion Rodeo.

The Ralph Eagle Arena in Marion — is gonna be rockin’ this weekend. Because the 27th annual Marion Rodeo kicking up dust — Friday and Saturday nights.

“The rodeo action gonna be live and wild and crazy. It’s gonna be fast-paced,” said rodeo announcer Jerry Byrd.

Some of the top professional cowboys and cowgirls in the southeast — are competing in eight separate events.

“We’re gonna have some world champions here. We’re going to have some of the best bucking stock,” said Byrd. “Got 1800 pounds of hide — hump — and horns that’s going to be out there in the bull riding. Ladies in the barrel racing. It’s just gon’ be a lot of fun. We got a lot of things for the kids to do.”

The two-day outdoor adventure — has become the biggest tourism event in the county. And it also provides an economic boost to local businesses like the Shack.

“It brings in people from all over the state, of course, all the participants in the rodeo. And most of them come at some point or another and eat with us,” said co-manager Lynn Tubbs. “We get lots of visitors. And we have bands on both nights after the rodeo.”

“It brings people in to shop in the antique store and drug store. So, it’s a plus all the way around for Marion,” said Linda Tucker.

Gates open at six. Children’s events get underway at 6:30. The rodeo starts at 7:30.

Tickets are $15 dollars. Children five and under — get in free.