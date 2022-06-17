Montgomery County Mugshots (06/01/22-06/15/22)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Posted:
by
Alabama News Network Staff
ANDERSON, KELVIN – By Order of Court
ANDERSON, MITCHELL – Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd
AUSTIN, MARCEL – Poss of Marijuana 1st
BAILEY, ANTHONY – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)
BARKER, EDWIN – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
BARKLEY, ELLEN – Theft of Property 3rd
BELL, DEMAREZE – Probation Revocation
BOWDEN, RONALD – Probation Revocation
CAMPBELL-JR, MAURICE – Assault 2nd
CANNON, JAMES – Driving While Revoked
CARTER, CALVIN – SORNA Violation
CARTER, DEVON – Violation of Community Notification Act
CHAPPELL, CHARLES – Probation Revocation
COLEMAN JR, SANTO – Attempted Murder
COOK, JESSICA – Chemical Endangerment of a Child(Recklessly,etc)
DERAMUS, TROY – Possess-Receipt Cont
DUTTON, EMILY – Use-Poss Drug Para
FRAZIER, DENA – Robbery 2nd
GARRITY JR, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 3rd
GILES, JEROME – Violation of Community Notification Act
GRANT, SHYKEEM – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
HALL, RAYSON – Auto Burglary
HARDY, MACY – Holding for USM Only
HARRIS, DESHUNQUEZ – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol
HART, JUSTIN – Transmit Obscene Material to Child-Obscene Material-Distribute
HAYWOOD, BRENDEN – Poss Forged Instr 1st
HICKS, CHRISTOPHER – Unlawful Possession w. Intent
JACKSON JR, RAMON – Possession Firearm w. Alter
JACKSON LEWIS, MICHAEL – Human Trafficking 1st Degree
JORDEN, JIMMY – Failure to Appear
LAMBERT, TREMAYNE – Assault 2nd
LONG, JEROME – Assault 2nd
LYKES, JAMYRA – Assault 2nd (Prevent Police Officer)
MARTIN, JAMES – Recieve Stolen Prop 1st
MARTIN, TEVIN – Theft of Property 1st
MITCHELL, RICKEY – Robbery 1st
MOORE JR, RICHARD – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
MORRIS, COURTNEY – By Order of Court
OSBORNE, RICKEL – Murder-Rape 1st
PELHAM, PHILLIP – Probation Revocation
POWELL, ERIC – Burglary 1st
POWELL, KENDARIUS – On Loan from DOC
RICHARDSON, RONNIE – Violation of Community Notification Act
SALTER, ROBERT – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
SHEALEY, RAVEN – Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Injury or Death
SMITH JR, LEON – Theft of Property 3rd
SMITH, JAMIE – Burglary III(Unoccupied)
SMITH, SHARIKO – Rec Stolen Prop 1st
STRONG, TRAVIS – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
SUMMERLIN, IKEVIUS – Criminal Trespass I
TEAGUE, DEMARQUIS – By Order of Court
TERRELL, DESMOND – Robbery 1st
THOMAS, JASON – Violation of Community Notification Act
THOMAS, JOSHUA – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
TOLLIVER, JUWAN – Poss Cont Subs
WASHINGTON, TYRONE – Assualt 1st
WILLIAMS JR, RAY – Capital Murder
WRIGHT, JOHN – Fleeing or Attempted to Elude Law Enforcement Officer
