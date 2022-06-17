Near-100° Heat, A Few Strong/Severe Storms Friday

by Ben Lang

Abundant sunshine warmed temperatures from the low and mid 70s Friday morning into the low to mid 90s at midday. Temperatures approach 100° in many locations Friday afternoon. However, like recent days, humidity makes it feel even hotter. An area-wide heat advisory continues for a fifth day in a row. The heat index peaks between 104-112° Friday. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated late-day/evening showers and storms.

Also like recent days, a few storms may become strong to severe. Much of central and south Alabama now lies within a marginal (level 1/5) risk area through Friday night. Damaging wind gusts and quarter size hail are the main risks. Isolated storms remain possible overnight, with an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the mid 70s.

The weekend starts hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s Saturday. A heat advisory continues for central Alabama through 7PM Saturday evening. The heat index could be near 110° at times. Otherwise, Saturday’s sky looks partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Yet again, a few storms could be strong or severe. However, the severe risk looks limited, with only far southwest Alabama located within a marginal risk area.

Damaging wind and hail to quarter size remain the main hazards Saturday. Storms diminish Saturday evening, as a drier air-mass settles into Alabama. In fact, Saturday night and Father’s Day look a little cooler too. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s for some Saturday night. Temperatures may only reach the mid 90s Sunday afternoon, despite an abundantly sunny sky. Plus, it actually feels like mid-90° heat, with heat indices no higher than that.

The brief “heat relief” Sunday does not last long. High temperatures rise to near 100° again by next Wednesday. It looks like the humidity may not be as extreme next week, but with actual air temperatures near 100°, it won’t take much for heat indices to reach the danger level of 105°+. Meanwhile, the rain chance looks slim through Friday, with a mostly sunny sky Monday through Wednesday. The hot/dry pattern could break down next weekend, as daytime rain coverage rises.