Trending Drier Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

Another record high of 100 degrees today. This ties the old record of 100 set back in 1881. Hot and humid area wide but some spots will see some rain activity. Isolated storms are possible but there’s also a line of storms just north of us advancing southward. These storms have had a history of producing wind damage around Birmingham. These storms will move through Perry, Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa, County during the early evening hours.

Overnight is looking partly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible. Most spots settle for partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. Temps will fall into the mid 70s for lows.

Looks like more extreme heat ahead for tomorrow. Temps will climb back into the upper 90s with heat index values ranging between 100 to 110. We still suggest you take it easy out there. Some relief will come in the form or showers or storms. Rain chances will go down as a frontal boundary pushes southward through the area. Drier air moves into the area behind the front Saturday afternoon. The drier air will give us a break in the humidity. Maybe for a day or two but not long as the heat cranks up again next week.

Next week will trend hot and dry. Temps will climb into the upper 90s and eventually creep above 100 degrees by midweek. The humidity levels will be on the rise as well and that means heat index values above 105 to 100 once again. Keep cool!