Milder Weekend, But Very Hot Week Coming

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: High pressure is residing to our west, which has kept our weather nice, but is still influencing this early season heat wave. You may hear meteorologists call this feature the “ridge of doom,” as some upper level features are keeping our temperatures high. However, the wind flow from the high pressure is northerly, which is filtering in drier air. There is also a dry line and a cold front in the state right now, which will help out the heat and humidity levels a bit! For this evening, mostly clear skies will be around, and lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s!

SUNDAY: Sunday will start with plenty of sunshine, with morning temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will rise quickly throughout the day, but highs are only expected to be in the mid 90s, but heat indices could still hover in the low 100s. That drier air from today will be around tomorrow as well, and the cold front will be just to our south by tomorrow evening. While our temperatures will not be majorly impacted, it will still be more comfortable than past days.

WEEK AHEAD: The weekend will be relatively mild, but that will unfortunately not last into the week. Upper 90s will be present to start the week, and humidity levels will be back on the rise. Rain chances will be very low throughout the week, so heat relief will be very difficult to come by. We could also eclipse the 100° mark by midweek, as well, and heat index values could easily near 115°. This would constitute for very dangerous heat levels. STAY HYDRATED!!!

TROPICS: The tropics are remaining quiet for the next 48 hours and 5 days.