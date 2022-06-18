PHOTOS: President Biden Falls to Pavement While Attempting to Get Off Bicycle

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Biden Falls as He Tries to Get Off Bicycle President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his bike to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his bike to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden Falls as He Tries to Get Off Bicycle President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden Falls as He Tries to Get Off Bicycle President Joe Biden is helped after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Joe Biden is helped after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden Falls as He Tries to Get Off Bicycle President Joe Biden, surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Joe Biden, surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden Falls as He Tries to Get Off Bicycle President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell from his bike as he tried to get off it to greet the crowd. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell from his bike as he tried to get off it to greet the crowd. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

President Joe Biden fell to the ground when he tried to get off his bicycle at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware.

He wasn’t hurt in the tumble.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine,” according to a White House statement.

Biden attended Mass at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach in the late afternoon. When he appeared after services, bystanders cheered and reporters shouted questions about how he felt. The president smiled and took three hops while making a motion with his hands like jumping rope.

The Bidens were spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)