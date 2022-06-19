Campaign 2022: See Sample Runoff Ballots for Your County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama runoffs are Tuesday, June 21. State and local races will be on the ballot.

Here is a list of sample ballots for the Democratic and Republican runoffs from all of the state’s 67 counties, from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

Remember, you will need to tell a poll worker if you want the Democratic or the Republican ballot. You cannot vote in both runoffs.

Some races are statewide. Others are by district or by county.

The runoffs are needed in races where no candidate finished with more than 50% of the vote in the May primaries. The top two finishers in a race from May are facing off in the runoff.

By state law, you must vote in the same party’s runoff as you did in the primary. For example, you cannot have voted in the Democratic primary and switch to vote in the Republican runoff. You would have to vote in the Democratic runoff.

Polls will be open from 7AM to 7PM on Tuesday.

Stay with Alabama News Network for complete coverage of Campaign 2022: The Alabama Vote.