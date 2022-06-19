Comfortable End To Weekend, Very Uncomfortable Week Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: After last night’s “cold” front, humidity values have been MUCH lower than the past few days, so today’s temperatures and feel like temperatures have been much more bearable. That front is now hovering to our south, which will keep rain and storms away from us. Several places across the area were also in the mid 60s for lows last night, which would be a fall-like night! There’s hardly a cloud in the sky as well, so this Father’s Day and Juneteenth has shaped up to be near picture-perfect, weather wise.

MONDAY: Monday will feature similar weather to today, in which we’ll see mid 90s for temperatures and fairly drier air. Plenty of sunshine will be around, and it will not be quite as breezy as it was today.

VERY HOT TEMPERATURES AHEAD: While the weekend has been comfortable, this coming week appears the exact opposite. Temperatures will be steadily on the rise, as well as humidity values. By mid-week, we could see potentially record breaking heat across the area, as actual forecast temperatures are expected to eclipse the 100° mark. Heat indices could climb into the 110s, which would be extremely dangerous heat. STAY HYDRATED THIS WEEK!!!