Juneteenth Celebration Brings Hundreds to Montgomery’s Riverfront

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hundreds of people came out to mark the City of Montgomery’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth celebration at the riverfront on Saturday.

The city, along with the Department of Cultural Affairs, hosted the event, which included a performance by former American Idol contestant Lady K and others, food and children’s events.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free.

This year, the federal and state holiday will be Monday, June 20.