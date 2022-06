Juneteenth Celebration Held in Downtown Union Springs

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Juneteenth holiday was celebrated Saturday in downtown Union Springs.

Dozens came out to watch performances, hear poetry, enjoy music and eat food to honor the event.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free.

This year, the federal and state holiday will be Monday, June 20.