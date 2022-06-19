Life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean Remembered at Memorial Service

by Alabama News Network Staff

People from throughout Montgomery County were at ASU’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome to remember the life and work of longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean at a memorial service.

Dean died June 7 after a long illness.

The service on Saturday included Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, former mayor Todd Strange, ASU President Quinton Ross and countless friends, family and former colleagues.

Dean was first elected to the county commission in 2000 and was chosen as chairman in 2009. He was also the former president of the ASU Board of Trustees and is a graduate of the university.