by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Troy man has been hit and killed by a vehicle in Pike County.

State troopers say 33-year-old Brennon ONeal Green was hit at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say the driver left the scene of the crash. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

The type of vehicle involved is unknown.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 29 near Pike County 6635, approximately six miles north of Banks.

State troopers have released no other information.