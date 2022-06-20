Auburn’s bats wake up as it bounces Stanford from CWS

by Alabama News Network Staff

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Auburn has eliminated No. 2 national seed Stanford from the College World Series.

Cole Foster’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave Auburn the lead, and the Tigers went on to win 6-2.

It was Auburn’s first CWS victory in 25 years.

The Tigers will play Tuesday against the loser of Monday night’s game between Arkansas and Mississippi.

Stanford went 0-2 in a CWS for the first time in 18 appearances. The Tigers had managed one run and seven hits in 14 CWS innings before breaking out in the sixth against the Cardinal.

