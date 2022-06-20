Chambers County Deputy Dies after On-Duty Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Chambers County Sheriff’s deputy has died after a crash while on duty.

State troopers say 24-year-old deputy Jmar Abel of Auburn was driving his SUV patrol vehicle when it left the road, hit a ditch and overturned. Abel was taken to a hospital in LaGrange, Georgia, where he died.

The wreck happened at about 3:38PM Monday on Chambers County 278, roughly five miles south of Roanoke.

“On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy Jmar Abel. Deputy Abel’s loss is an indescribable tragedy for the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, his local community and the State of Alabama,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

“We join the rest of the law enforcement community in mourning the loss of this true professional and devoted public servant.”

An investigation into what led to the crash is continuing. No other information has been released.