Heat & Humidity Cranking Up Again!

by Shane Butler



The break from the high heat and humidity is over and this week will trend hotter than last week. Prepare for another round of upper 90s and lower 100 degree heat area wide. That’s just what the thermometer will show but it will feel more like 100 to 112 degrees. The extreme heat and humidity will begin climbing Tuesday and peak Thursday of this week. Once again, you should take precautions to beat the heat. We suggest staying hydrated, limiting time in the heat, and just taking it a bit easier during these really hot days.

Rain chances will be rather slim through Thursday. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out but we’re thinking most spots stay dry until late week. Moisture begins to increase by Friday and we’re expecting a showers or storms during the afternoon hours. Rain chances do increase over the upcoming weekend. The rain activity may help knock the heat down just a little. High temps would drop down into the mid to upper 90s.