Mainly Dry With Increasing Heat This Week

by Ben Lang

Sunday’s weather was a nice break from the extreme heat and humidity of last week. However, less heat and lower humidity quickly come to an end this week. Although, Monday’s heat remains manageable, with highs for most in the mid 90s. Humidity remains a bit lower, so the afternoon heat index likely remains near or below 100° for most. Otherwise, Monday’s sky remains mostly sunny on average. Monday night lows settle in the low 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Afternoon temperatures gradually increase for the rest of the week. Most locations reach the upper 90s Tuesday afternoon, with a mostly sunny sky, and no chance for rain. Many locations reach the low 100s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon. However, the heat this week looks a little different. It appears afternoon humidity remains a bit lower than last week. Although, even with a little less humidity, heat indices could easily reach 105°+ Wednesday and beyond.

Plus, each day last week featured some shower and storm activity. This time, rain chances remain near zero through Friday. The sky also remains mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday. A chance for stray showers or storms returns Friday. However, a vast majority of us remain rain-free until late this weekend or early next week.

Saturday’s rain chance remains low, with only isolated daytime showers or storms. Afternoon temperatures still warm to near 100°. Rain chances rise Sunday through early next week. While not all locations receive cooling showers or storms, rain appears more widely scattered those days. The return of appreciable rain chances could signal an end to triple-digit heat for a while, with highs in the mid 90s Sunday and next Monday.