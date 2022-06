by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery County man has been killed in a wreck involving a pickup truck.

State troopers say 30-year-old Dallas Missildine of Grady was driving the truck, which left the road and overturned. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage.

The wreck happened at about 4AM today on Montgomery County Road 4, about 20 miles south of the city.

State troopers have released no other information.