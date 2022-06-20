Very Hot and Mainly Dry Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

NEAR-RECORD HEAT THIS WEEK: The upper-level ridge builds back in across the Deep South this week meaning very hot temperatures and low rain chances all week. It will not be as humid this week, and that should keep heat levels below heat advisories criteria this week, even though temperatures will be hotter. Each day expect a sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 90s today, upper 90s Tuesday, and low 100s Wednesday through Saturday. We are flirting with record heat levels this week and here are the record highs for this week.

Wednesday: 101° (2006)

Thursday: 102° (1930)

Friday: 103° (1930)

Saturday: 102° (1914)

Rain chances are not zero this week, but with the lower humidity levels, rain chances are generally less than 10% any given day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will remain mostly sunny and temperatures will remain hot, but some locations could see a few isolated afternoon showers and storms on either day as the eastern side of the ridge may weaken due to a trough. Saturday’s highs will be again be around 100°, while Sunday’s highs look to drop back into the 90s for all of Central Alabama.

THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no tropical cyclone development expected through the upcoming weekend.

Stay cool,

Ryan