A South Montgomery County Staple Will Soon Close Its Doors after 37 Years

by Alabama News Network Staff

After 37 years in business, a well-known and popular restaurant in south Montgomery County will soon close its doors.

The owner of Red’s Little School House Restaurant in Grady announced on its Facebook page Monday that it will close its doors after lunch on Sunday, July 3.

Owner Debbie Deese said she will be spending more time with her father, Red.

Deese went on to say while the restaurant will no longer be operational, they will continue to do some private parties and batch cooking from time to time.

Red’s first opened its doors in 1985.