A Streak Of Triple Digit Heat Ahead

by Shane Butler



Here we go heading into a streak of 100+ degree high temperatures days! Wednesday starts it off and we could be into the weekend before temps back down a bit. High pressure over the deep south will lead to hot and mainly dry conditions through Friday. High temps will range between 100 to 104. This will put us in record heat territory for a few days. Heat index values will be rising and we’re expecting 105 to 110. You will need to continue exercising caution throughout the day. We suggest staying hydrated, limiting time in the sunshine, and taking more breaks than usual. Any rain activity will be very limited through Friday. An isolated shower or storms is possible but limited to only a few spots.

The heat will back down a bit over the upcoming weekend. We’re thinking mid to upper 90s are more likely. A frontal boundary hovers over the region and it may serve as the focal point for afternoon shower/storm development. It will still be hot and humid but fortunately the increased rain activity will help some beat the heat just a bit.

We head into next week with mid 90 degree heat sticking around but those afternoon showers and storms continue to develop. Warm and muggy nights will remain in place until further notice.

Take it easy out there and keep cool during these really hot summer days!