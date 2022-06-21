Autauga County Deputies Searching for Missing Woman

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Britta Lashley. Lashley is described at 5’4″ and weighs around 100 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lashley’s last known location was between the 1000 block of Autauga County Road 21 N in Prattville and the Peddlers Inn in Montgomery.

The sheriff’s office said Lashley has not been heard from since February 21, 2021.

If you know the whereabouts of Britta Lashley, you are asked to contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or your local law enforcement agency.