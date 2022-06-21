Blazing Hot Start to Summer

by Ryan Stinnett

The Summer Solstice occurred at 4:13 AM CDT, officially bringing the start to summer, but it’s been feeling like summer for weeks in Alabama. No change in the overall pattern across the Deep South as the upper-level ridge strengthens causing our temperatures to remain very hot, and our rain chances very low. It is not be as humid this week, and that should keep heat levels below heat advisories criteria most days. Each day expect a sunny sky with highs in the upper 90s today, and low 100s Wednesday through Saturday. We are flirting with record heat levels this week and here are the record highs for this week.

Wednesday: 101° (2006)

Thursday: 102° (1930)

Friday: 103° (1930)

Saturday: 102° (1914)

Rain chances are not zero this week, but with the lower humidity levels, rain chances are generally less than 10% any given day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will remain mostly sunny and temperatures will remain hot, but some locations could see a few isolated afternoon showers and storms on either day as the eastern side of the ridge may weaken due to a trough. Saturday’s highs will be again be around 100°, while Sunday’s highs look to drop back into the 90s for all of Central Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge looks to slide back to the west and that should allow for a more typical summer pattern for Alabama. Highs in the mid 90s with lows in the 70s. It will be a bit more humid, and several upper-level features could lead to a higher coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.

THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no tropical cyclone development expected through the upcoming weekend.

Stay cool,

Ryan