Campaign 2022: Alabama Runoff Results

by Alabama News Network Staff

Voters went back to the polls Tuesday to decide runoffs in some state and local races.

The most-watched race in the state was the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate between Katie Britt and Mo Brooks. The winner faces Democratic nominee Will Boyd in November to see who will replace the retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who was first elected in 1986.

A history-making race is the Democratic runoff for governor between Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier. The winner will be the first Black female nominee, and will face another female, incumbent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, who is seeking her second term.