Mainly Dry, Mainly Sunny, And Very Hot Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Temperatures were in the 70s early Tuesday morning, but were off to the races after sunrise. Air temperatures were near or above 90° by 11AM, and only get hotter during the afternoon. Temperatures peak in the upper 90s in most locations. A couple locations may reach the low 100s. However, similar to Monday, humidity remains low enough that heat indices remain below 105° for much of the afternoon. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly sunny on average.

Temperatures fall into the low 70s, and the sky remains mostly clear Tuesday night. However, afternoon temperatures get even hotter for the rest of the week. High temperatures peak in the low 100s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon. The sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day, while the chance for rain remain near-zero. Humidity may remain low enough that heat indices remain near or below 105° each afternoon.

Rain chances increase this weekend, which may finally curb the daytime heat somewhat. However, temperatures may still approach 100° Saturday afternoon, with merely isolated afternoon showers or storms and an otherwise partly cloudy sky. However, rain could become a bit more widely scattered Sunday. Afternoon temperatures may *only* warm into the mid 90s.

The increased rain chances result from an approaching cold front. That front could stall in the southeast early next week, with continued rain chances next Monday and Tuesday. Again, the scattered rain coverage each day likely limits the afternoon heat, with highs in the mid 90s both days.