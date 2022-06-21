Montgomery County Polls to Remain Open Later Due to Software Issue

by Alabama News Network Staff

Polls in Montgomery County will be open later than usual tonight, due to a software issue this morning.

Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love III tells Alabama News Network that shortly after the polls opened, poll workers discovered that a software issue prevented voters from checking in to vote.

Love says his office immediately contacted KnowInk, the electronic poll books’ vendor, to notify them of the problem.

He says the issue was corrected systemwide by 7:45 a.m. and voters were allowed to vote.

Love says his office has obtained an order from Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin extending voting hours in Montgomery County an additional 45 minutes, until 7:45 p.m. tonight.

Voters are taking part in state and local runoff races.