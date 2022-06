by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old man with capital murder.

Police say Damario Capleton is charged in the June 10 shooting death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter of Montgomery.

While police have just announced the arrest, they say it happened Sunday.

Police say Carter was shot in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.