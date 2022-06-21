WATCH: Katie Britt Accepts Republican Nomination for U.S. Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Katie Britt has accepted the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate at her victory party in downtown Montgomery.

In her speech that aired live on CBS 8 and ABC 32, Britt, flanked by her family, thanked well-wishers, campaign workers and her former boss, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby for her win over Congressman Mo Brooks in the Republican runoff.

Britt noted that she had been the underdog in the race, which originally had six candidates before the May 24 primary. She finished that race with nearly 45% of the vote to Brooks’ 29%.

Britt thanked Brooks and his supporters for working hard during their campaign.

Britt will now face Democratic nominee Will Boyd in the November 8 general election.