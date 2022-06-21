Wes Allen Wins Republican Nomination for Secretary of State

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy) has won the Republican runoff for Secretary of State.

He had faced Jim Zeigler in the runoff. Zeigler is currently State Auditor, but was term-limited and couldn’t seek that state office again.

One of the duties of the secretary of state is to oversee elections. Allen says when he was probate judge of Pike County for nearly a decade, he oversaw elections at the county level.

Allen is considered to be one of the most conservative members of the Alabama House of Representatives. He was elected to that position in 2018.

He will face Democrat Pamela Laffitte in the November 8 general election. Current Sec. of State John Merrill couldn’t seek a third consecutive term due to term limits.