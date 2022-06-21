Yolanda Flowers Wins Democratic Nomination for Governor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Democrat Yolanda Flowers will face Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in the November general election.

Flowers may be the first-ever Black female nominee for governor from a major political party. She defeated State Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier of Selma in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff.

“Alabama, we did it! Yolanda Flowers will officially be the Democratic nominee for governor of Alabama. Thank you so very much, God Bless and Let’s press toward November 8th as we Reconstruct Alabama, together!” Flowers posted on her Facebook page.

Flowers is a Birmingham native. She has spent many years working in schools in various roles.