A June Sizzler Is Underway!

by Shane Butler

June is feeling more like August and we have more of this hot weather ahead. Temps will continue to reach the triple digits Thursday into the part of the weekend. Heat index values will run 100 to 110. We suggest you stay hydrated and take easy during these days of extreme heat. Some relief will come from isolated showers and storms Thursday afternoon. Not everyone sees them but where they do occur you can expect a heavy downpours along with gusty winds. We expect to see our rain chances increase during the weekend and into next week. A frontal boundary will hover over the area and that should be the focal point for rain/storm development. Looks like temps will drop a bit with highs more likely in the mid to upper 90s for most of next week. That’s still hot but a little closer to where high temps normally are this time of the year.