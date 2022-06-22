Groundbreaking Of A New Industrial Park In Macon County

by Ja Nai Wright

The Tuskegee project, called the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park, involves a partnership between the Macon County Economic Development Authority, Farpoint Development and two local businessmen.

“We think real park or regional east Alabama logistics park is going to be a roaring success for Alabama.” –Joe Turnham

When the park’s construction is completed, it will house the only Class A warehouse and manufacturing buildings available for lease within a 40-mile radius

“Were creating jobs, developing our infrastructure and making Alabama the best place to live work and raise a family. Just last week I announced yet again that our unemployment has dropped to a historic low of just 2.7 percent.” -Gov. Kay Ivey

The project is projected to bring $386 million in new economic capital investment along with more than 1,000 new direct jobs and 863 indirect jobs.

“This is one of about a half dozen projects that were doing across the state and we really see this as one of our crown jewels for really getting to the heart of what were trying to do as an organization” -Alex Flachsbart

The project, developed by Farpoint, envisions around 13 buildings using the design-build, leaseback method. It would take seven to 10 years to complete the whole plan.

“Because of projects like the regional east Alabama logistics park which is going to have a huge impact in this county and lets recognize that our economic developments are not just limited to urban areas like Huntsville and Birmingham were working everyday to ensure that rural Alabama has a seat at the table.” -Gov. Kay Ivey