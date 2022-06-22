Pay It Forward: Pam Rhodes of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Pam Rhodes of Montgomery, who visits people in a nursing home and brightens their day.

Rhodes says she considers it her ministry to care for others and to just be there for them.

Kathi Rogers nominated Rhodes, and says, “She would visit my mom in the nursing home. My mom had dementia and she would visit her almost every day, sometimes twice a day.”

“I just love people,” Rhodes says. “I knew her mother from years past. She was lonely and her kids had to work, and I was disabled, but I was able to go and visit her and put a smile on her face. That was my best reward.”