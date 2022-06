by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pike Road Town Council has approved a major new housing development that some residents opposed.

The vote this morning was 3 to 2 to rezone agricultural land to allow Lowder New Homes to build more than 1,000 homes.

That development will be near Vaughn and Wallahatchie Roads.

More than 1,000 people had signed a petition against the plan.

The development isn’t expected to be completed until 2042.