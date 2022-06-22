SEASON FINALE 06/24: “COME DANCE WITH ME”

by Janae Smith

ComeDanceWithMe- Team Avery and Jack

ComeDanceWithMe- Team Emily and Anna

ComeDanceWithMe- Team Kennedya and Justin

“Grand Finale” – The COME DANCE WITH ME judges and choreographers kick off the show’s season finale with an epic dance to the hit song “Levitating” (Dua Lipa feat. Da Baby). Then, the three final kid-parent dance teams perform encores of the judges’ favorite routines from the season and a brand-new routine with the most difficult choreography yet, with the winning duo taking home the $100,000 grand prize! The three teams perform routines to top songs, including, “The Greatest” (Sia), “When I Grow Up” (The Pussycat Dolls), “By Your Side” (Calvin Harris feat. Tom Grennan) and more on COME DANCE WITH ME, Friday, June 24 at 7PM on your local CBS8!

COME DANCE WITH ME features exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams to be their partner, for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Throughout the season, the teams will learn different dance routines, from hip hop and ballroom to contemporary and theatrical, among others, and will tackle a fierce new performance each week in hopes of earning top scores from the judges and continuing in the competition. At the end of every episode, the two lowest-scoring teams will battle each other in a freestyle dance-off, as the judges determine which team will be eliminated and which will advance. The kid/parent teams perform to hit songs for some of the biggest names in dance, the series judges – Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield and Tricia Miranda. GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence hosts the series.