Triple-Digit Afternoon Heat Possible Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was sunny, fueling rapidly warming temperatures. While morning lows were in the low 70s, temperatures were in the low to mid 90s by 11AM. We felt plenty of summer heat both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. However, Wednesday afternoon looks even hotter. Temperatures could reach or exceed the century mark. Even though humidity remains only the lower-end, afternoon heat indices could be near 105°.

A heat advisory begins at noon and runs through 6PM Wednesday for west-central Alabama. The sky remains mostly sunny to sunny on average, with no chance for a cooling shower or storm. The heat gradually subsides Wednesday evening and overnight. Temperatures settle into the low and mid 70s with a clear sky. However, temperatures surge to near 100° again in many locations Thursday. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly sunny with a near-zero rain chance.

Friday also looks very hot with highs near 100°. A stray shower or storm may form during the afternoon, but nearly all of us remain rain-free. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The heat may decrease a bit this weekend as rain chances rise. Only isolated showers or storms form Saturday afternoon, while temperatures still approach 100° in many locations.

However, daytime showers and storms become a bit more widely scattered Sunday. Temperatures *only* reach the mid 90s in most locations. Rain chances remain fairly healthy for the first few days of next week. That should also limit afternoon temperatures to the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday.