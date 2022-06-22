Troy Police Searching for Missing 18-Year-Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police need your help finding a missing 18-year-old.

Police say Emma Grace Knox was last seen Saturday, June 18, at around 11:00 a.m. leaving her home. They say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Police say Knox is living with a condition that, without proper medication, could affect her judgment and decision-making ability.

She is 5’3″ and 175 pounds, according to police.

If you can help find her, call Troy police at (334) 566-0500.