U.S. Marshals Announce Arrest Results of “Operation Washout”

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S Marshals of the Middle District of Alabama, along with federal, state and local law enforcement have announced the results of their two-week “Operation Washout” efforts.

The two-week operation focused on arresting violent fugitives and noncompliant sex offenders.

The operation, which ran from June 6 to June 17, led to 19 misdemeanor arrests, 43 felony arrests, 45 traffic citations, 141 traffic stops, 4 drug arrests, 39 guns were recovered, 21 guns turned over to ATF, 442 sex offenders contacted with 44 non-compliant (warrant issued), 521.9 grams of cocaine recovered, 384.4 grams of crack cocaine recovered, 5.23 pounds of marijuana recovered, 48.4 grams of heroin recovered, 496 grams of meth recovered, 107 pills recovered, 112 grams of ecstasy recovered, 29.3 grams fentanyl recovered and 22 home checks by Pardons and Parole.

“The level of cooperation demonstrated in this operation shows what we are capable of when we work together to safeguard and protect the public from those who endanger us,” Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal M. Dante Gordon said. “The success of this operation is a great example of what is possible when local and federal law enforcement agencies combine efforts, utilizing data and intelligence, to take those individuals off the streets who plague the citizens of Montgomery with fear and violence.”

Operation Washout is a national initiative focused on the investigation and arrest of violent fugitives, gang organizations and noncompliant sex offenders with active warrants.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, ATF, DEA, FBI, Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles all took part in this effort.