Watch The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Bahakel Sports

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bahakel Sports, a division of Alabama News Network’s parent company, is bringing you live coverage of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Live coverage starts at 8AM CDT Sunday from Pikes Peak, Colorado.

WATCH ON BAHAKEL SPORTS

This will be the 100th running of the hill climb, which features a variety of cars competing in several divisions. The first race was held in 1916.

Drivers head to the peak one at a time to see who’s the fastest. The course is 12.42 miles up the mountain, with 156 turns. The finish line is 14,115 feet above sea level.

Look for stories leading up to the race on Alabama News Network at 10:00 beginning Thursday night on CBS 8 and ABC 32.