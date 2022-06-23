Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks Agrees to Appear Before Jan. 6 Committee Under Certain Conditions

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) has released a letter that outlines the conditions he seeks in order to appear before the January 6 committee.

Brooks refers to the committee as “The Select Committee” a/k/a “The Witch Hunt Committee” in his letter to the panel. It outlines several reservations about how the committee was formed and its actions.

He says his deposition must be done in public, it must be limited to January 6, with only members of Congress asking questions.

He also says that if a question pertains to a prior statement or communication that he be given seven days’ notice so that he might refresh his memory.

Finally, he says that the deposition must take place on a day when he is already in Washington, DC.

Brooks says that he has already given sworn statements and that he does not believe that he has anything to add that isn’t already known by the committee.