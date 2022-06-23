Autauga County Authorities Searching for Missing Teen

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing teenager.

14-year-old William Dakota Skylar Motley ran away from his home on Autauga County Road 62 around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Motley is described as 5’4″ with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. He wears red and blue glasses.

The sheriff’s office said his direction of travel and clothing description are unknown at this time, but he might be wearing blue/orange Pumas or grey shoes similar to Hey Dudes.

If you know the whereabouts of William Dakota Skylar Motley, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500, the Secret Witness Line at 334-361-2599, or your local law enforcement agency.