Campaign 2022: Where Major Races Stand Heading to November Elections

by Alabama News Network Staff

We now know which Democratic and Republican candidates will face off in November in the state’s major races.

After the June 21 runoffs, which decided the nominees in some races, here’s a look at who’ll be on the ballot in November:



GOVERNOR

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers defeated state Sen. Malika Sanders Fortier of Selma in the Democratic race for governor to become the first Black person to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in Alabama.

Flowers, a career educator from Birmingham, narrowly led a six-person field in the May primary. In what will be the state’s first all-female gubernatorial race, she will be an underdog against Gov. Kay Ivey, who vanquished eight challengers to win the GOP primary without a runoff.

Almost four times as many people voted in the Republican primary as the Democratic primary in May, and Republicans hold every statewide office.

Flowers ran on a platform of “reconstructing” Alabama by rebuilding its economy and systems for education, health care and criminal justice, Among other things, she advocated for a state lottery and a state minimum wage of $15.

Ivey is seeking re-election to a second full term. She became governor in 2017 when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned and she was lieutenant governor. If she wins re-election and serves a full term, Ivey would have been governor for 10 years.

SECRETARY OF STATE

State Rep. Wes Allen of Troy won the Republican nomination for secretary of state in a contest that featured both candidates promoting the need to tighten election security.

Allen defeated outgoing State Auditor Jim Zeigler and will face Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte, an Air Force veteran and corrections supervisor in Mobile County, in the general election to become Alabama’s top election official.

Zeigler received the most votes among four candidates in the primary election in May, but Allen overcame the deficit.

Allen previously served as probate judge in Pike County. Citing the potential for fraud, he opposed early voting and no-excuse absentee balloting and sponsored a law that barred “curbside” voting meant in part to make it easier for people with disabilities to cast a ballot.

The current secretary of state, Republican John Merrill, couldn’t run again because of term limits, and the GOP nominee will be a heavy favorite to win in November.



STATE AUDITOR

Andrew Sorrell claimed the GOP nomination for state auditor by defeating Stan Cooke, a win that was tantamount to election since there’s no Democratic contender.

Sorrell, a state representative from Colbert County who led balloting in the May primary, tried to make election security a prime issue, saying a strong auditor is needed to appoint county registrars who will keep voter rolls clean.

The current auditor, Republican Jim Zeigler, was barred from seeking another term.



U.S. SENATE

Katie Britt won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him.

Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race’s final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary.

This race is to replace the retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who was first elected in 1986. Britt is Shelby’s former chief of staff and the former head of the Business Council of Alabama.

She will face Democratic nominee Will Boyd in the general election, who won his primary without the need of a runoff.



U.S. HOUSE

Madison County Commission chair Dale Strong won the only runoff among the state’s seven U.S. House seats, claiming the Republican nomination for an open position in north Alabama’s 5th District.

Strong defeated Casey Wardynski, a former Huntsville school superintendent. Strong handily led a six-candidate field with about 45% of the primary vote in May but couldn’t avoid a runoff.

Strong will face Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton of Decatur in the mostly Republican Tennessee Valley district in November.

The seat was given up by U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who lost a runoff race with former business lobby leader Katie Britt for the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

ALABAMA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Two Republican incumbents on the Alabama Public Service Commission dispatched challengers to keep their jobs on the three-member utility-regulating board.

Jeremy Oden, a former state legislator from Cullman seeking his third term, defeated attorney Brent Woodall, a PSC staffer and Republican activist, for the Place 1 nomination. Oden cast himself as a conservative bulwark against liberal environmental policies.

Chip Beeker, a former Greene County commissioner first elected to the PSC in 2014, defeated Robert L. McCollum to win the GOP nomination for Place 2. Beeker portrayed himself as an opponent of Democratic environmental policies, while McCollum, a small business owner from Tallapoosa County, argued the commission is too close to Alabama Power Co.

No Democrat qualified for either position, making a victory in the Republican runoff tantamount to election.



OTHER POSITIONS

Republican Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has no Democratic opposition in November.

Republican Attorney General Steve Marshall faces Democrat Wendell Minor in November.

Republican State Treasurer Young Boozer has no Democratic opposition in November.

Republican Agriculture & Industries Commissioner Rick Pate has no Democratic opposition in November.

