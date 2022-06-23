Celebrate Independence Day in Montgomery with Events on July 2 & July 4

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery has announced this year’s plans to celebrate Independence Day, with events on July 2 and July 4.

The city will host the Montgomery Independence Day Celebration at the Riverwalk Amphitheater on July 2 from 6-9 p.m.

The celebration will feature music from Kirk Jay, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and more. Additionally, Vintage Hospitality Group plans to open the new Red Bluff Bar, which is located next to Riverfront Park, July 1-4.

During the celebration, various activities, including the splash pad, will be available for children to enjoy. The night will culminate with a fireworks extravaganza over the Alabama River. Emcees for the evening include celebrity D.J. and entertainer Rick Joyner of Atlanta and “Alabama’s Singing Cowgirl” Jessie Lynn. Chairs and blankets are welcome, but outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

The Montgomery Biscuits come back to town on July 4 for the beginning of a home series with the Biloxi Shuckers. With the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m., the game will include a special Independence Day celebration theme as well as postgame fireworks.