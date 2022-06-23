Montgomery Shooting Leaves Juvenile Dead, Woman Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a juvenile male is dead and a woman has been injured after a shooting.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Cherry Street at about 9PM Wednesday night.

That’s where they found the juvenile man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They were both taken to a hospital, where the juvenile male was later pronounced dead. His name and age haven’t been released.

Police are now conducting a homicide investigation. They have made no arrests.

No other information has been released.