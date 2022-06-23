Montgomery Whitewater Taking Shape, Set to Open in 2023

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Officials with the Montgomery Whitewater Project say the park is on pace to open for Memorial Day 2023.

According to Lead Engineer Scott Shipley, the project is about 50 percent done.

The 120 acre facility is one of few recirculating whitewater parks in the U.S.

Two other whitewater parks like Montgomery Whitewater exist in the county , and every U.S. Olympic trial for whitewater kayaking has been held at one of the parks since completion.

Officials say the olympic standard whitewater and outdoor center should drastically improve economics on Montgomery’s West Side.