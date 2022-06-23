More Triple Digit Temperatures with Record Highs Likely

by Ryan Stinnett

Wednesday was blazing hot across Alabama and Montgomery set a record high of 102°. That beat the old record of 101° last reached in 2006. More of the same today as the upper-level ridge remain in place causing temperatures to remain very hot, and our rain chances very low. The combination of hot temperatures and humidity will cause our heat index values to climb to over 105° this afternoon. For now, no Heat Advisory has been issued, but that could change through the day and I would not be surprised if an advisory was issued for tomorrow as well. For the rest of the week, expect a sunny sky each day with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s through Saturday. We are continue to be around record highs this week and here are the record highs for the next few days.

Thursday: 102° (1930)

Friday: 103° (1930)

Saturday: 102° (1914)

Rain chances are not zero this week, but remain generally less than 10% for both today and tomorrow.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will remain mostly sunny and temperatures will remain hot, but some locations could see a few isolated afternoon showers and storms as the ridge weakens some. Saturday’s highs will be again approach 100°, while Sunday’s highs look to drop back into the 90s for all of Central Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet with no tropical cyclone development expected through the weekend and into next week.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge weakens and slides back to the west, allowing for a more typical summer pattern for Alabama. Highs in the low to mid 90s each day, and it will be a more humid, allowing for a higher coverage of showers and storms on a daily basis…mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Stay cool and drink lots of water!!!

Ryan