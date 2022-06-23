Rain Chances Increasing A Bit

by Shane Butler

Our summer heat wave continues but we do see this heat gradually backing down over the weekend and into next week. It will still be hot but high temps will likely hover in the lower to mid 90s. Heat index temps will continue to manage 100 to 105. We continue to suggest you stay hydrated and take it a little easier during these really hot days.

A frontal boundary will work its way through the state over the next several days. This boundary will be the focal point for daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. Some storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging wind gust, heavy downpours, hail, and frequent lightning strikes. Rain chances will gradually be increasing and we expect decent coverage of afternoon storms most of next week. Of course, not everyone will receive a good soaking each day but at some point during the week your number may be called.

It’s looking like a long hot summer ahead. Try to keep cool out there!