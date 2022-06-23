Woman Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Opelika

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say a woman has been hit and killed by a vehicle on Pepperell Parkway.

Police say just after 4PM Wednesday, they started getting calls about a pedestrian being struck in the 2900 block of Pepperell Parkway, which is near near the Walmart Supercenter not far from U.S. Highway 280.

Officers say they found a 59-year-old woman lying in the roadway. She was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for

treatment, but died. Her name hasn’t been released.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team. If you have information, call the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.