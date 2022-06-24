100th Running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Promises Danger, Excitement

by Alabama News Network Staff

Drivers are preparing for the 100th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which will stream live on Bahakelsports.com, a division of Alabama News Network’s parent company.

Bahakel Sports’ Anna Kooiman is in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which is the site of this unique motorsports race that involves 156 turns on a course that extends more than 12 miles, finishing at more than 14,000 feet above sea level.

She spent time with Bob Bodor, who’s The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Executive Director, to find out how this race has changed since its first running in 1916.

“The surface of the road, which used to be dirt. It’s been paved now for the last decade,” Bodor said.

Tires have changed, as well as the aerodynamics of the cars.

Still, for fans used to seeing drivers on oval tracks, this race is much different, with no guardrails in spots and cliffs on the other side of the turns.

“I heard one of the drivers say, ‘If you’re not scared, then you’re not prepared,'” Bodor said.

Over the years, seven drivers have been killed, which is why changes have been made. Many fatalities involved motorcycles, so those no longer are allowed to run.

It no longer takes drivers as long to get to the top, dropping from 20 minutes in the old days to the current record of 7:57.

What will happen in this year’s 100th running? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Tune into Bahakelsports.com starting at 8AM CDT Sunday for live race coverage throughout the day.